Dr. Allessa Allison, MD
Overview
Dr. Allessa Allison, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.
Locations
First Physicians Ob/gyn525 Brent Ln, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 471-2221Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
You can tell Dr. Allison genuinely cares for her patients. She takes the time to listen to your concerns and explains things well. My son and I couldn’t have been in better hands throughout my pregnancy! I’m grateful for her care and look forward to continuing under her care in the future.
About Dr. Allessa Allison, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Allison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.