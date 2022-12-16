Dr. Zieker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen Zieker, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Zieker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital, Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.
Locations
1
Ophthalmic Consultants of the Capital Region, 3 Atrium Dr Ste 100, Albany, NY 12205
2
Ophthalmic Consultants of the Capital Region, 2222 6TH AVE, Troy, NY 12180
3
Albany Troy Cataract/Laser Asso, 222 6th Ave, Troy, NY 12180
4
Ophthalmic Consultants of the Capital Region, 2500 Pond Vw Ste 101, Castleton on Hudson, NY 12033
5
Ophthalmic Consultants of the Capital Region, 670 Franklin St Ste 101, Schenectady, NY 12305
6
Clifton Park Office, 10 Maxwell Dr, Clifton Park, NY 12065
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital
- Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
The very best in his field. Cataract removed, was completely blocked, vision back in just a few hours. Very professional and knowledgeable staff. Extremely helpful. Very respectable person.
About Dr. Allen Zieker, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1518944495
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- Waterbury Hosp
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Mt. St. Mary's College
- Ophthalmology
