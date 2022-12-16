See All Ophthalmologists in Albany, NY
Dr. Allen Zieker, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (45)
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Allen Zieker, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Memorial Hospital, Samaritan Hospital and Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus.

Dr. Zieker works at Ophthalmic Consultants Of The Capital Region in Albany, NY with other offices in Troy, NY, Castleton on Hudson, NY, Schenectady, NY and Clifton Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM), Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmic Consultants of the Capital Region
    3 Atrium Dr Ste 100, Albany, NY 12205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 438-5273
  2. 2
    Ophthalmic Consultants of the Capital Region
    2222 6TH AVE, Troy, NY 12180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 274-3123
  3. 3
    Albany Troy Cataract/Laser Asso
    222 6th Ave, Troy, NY 12180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 477-2391
  4. 4
    Ophthalmic Consultants of the Capital Region
    2500 Pond Vw Ste 101, Castleton on Hudson, NY 12033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 477-2391
  5. 5
    Ophthalmic Consultants of the Capital Region
    670 Franklin St Ste 101, Schenectady, NY 12305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 370-0066
  6. 6
    Clifton Park Office
    10 Maxwell Dr, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 383-8589

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Albany Memorial Hospital
  • Samaritan Hospital
  • Samaritan Hospital - St. Mary's Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 16, 2022
    The very best in his field. Cataract removed, was completely blocked, vision back in just a few hours. Very professional and knowledgeable staff. Extremely helpful. Very respectable person.
    Michael Korzyk — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Allen Zieker, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1518944495
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Med Center Hospital
    • Waterbury Hosp
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    • Mt. St. Mary's College
    • Ophthalmology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zieker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zieker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zieker has seen patients for Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM), Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zieker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Zieker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zieker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zieker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zieker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

