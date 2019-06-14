Dr. Allen Zechowy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zechowy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Zechowy, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Zechowy, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Dr. Zechowy works at
Locations
-
1
Virtua Neurology - Cherry Hill63 Kresson Rd Ste 101, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 795-2000
-
2
Virtua Neurology - Sewell468 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 2, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 795-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zechowy?
I’ve been treated by Dr. Zechowy for the past 12 years. He has helped me to live my life again. He is absolutely excellent. I definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Allen Zechowy, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1023088648
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania Hospital System
- Maryland General Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zechowy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zechowy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zechowy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zechowy works at
Dr. Zechowy has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zechowy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zechowy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zechowy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zechowy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zechowy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.