Dr. Allen Yeilding, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Sylacauga, AL. They specialize in Hematology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center and Coosa Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Yeilding works at Coosa Valley Hematology & Oncology in Sylacauga, AL with other offices in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.