Overview

Dr. Allen Wegener, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Jacksonville and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.



Dr. Wegener works at Texas Oncology in Tyler, TX with other offices in Mineola, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Painful Urination (Dysuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.