Dr. Allen Wang is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Wang
Overview
Dr. Allen Wang is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They graduated from Case West Res University School Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery.
Dr. Wang works at
Locations
-
1
North Dallas Eye Associates1850 Lakepointe Dr Ste 200, Lewisville, TX 75057 Directions (972) 436-5040Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
North Dallas Eye Associates - Flower Mound2560 Central Park Ave Ste 300, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Directions (972) 355-0194Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
North Dallas Eye Associates6020 W Parker Rd Ste 250, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-5117Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Hema Gupta5575 Warren Pkwy Ste 210, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (214) 618-5300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
5
North Dallas Eye Associates2817 S Mayhill Rd Ste 110, Denton, TX 76208 Directions (940) 898-1512Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
- Texas Health Center For Diagnostics & Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Doctor Wang and his staff were professional and courteous. Any questions I had were fully answered in layman’s terms. All procedures were explained before being executed. A totally wonderful experience. Thank you Doctor Wang. Much appreciation to your staff.
About Dr. Allen Wang
- Ophthalmology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1891003745
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Case West Res University School Med
- University of California, San Diego
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang works at
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Keratitis, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.