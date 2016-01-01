Dr. Allen Troy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Troy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Troy, MD
Dr. Allen Troy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.
Orthopaedic Associates of Stamford1281 E Main St Fl 4, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 325-4087
- Stamford Hospital
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1033159645
- Hospital for Joint Diseases Orthopaedic Institute
- New York University / College of Medicine
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- City University NY
Dr. Troy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Troy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Troy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Troy has seen patients for Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Troy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Troy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Troy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Troy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Troy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.