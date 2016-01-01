See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Allen Thomashefsky, MD

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
3.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Allen Thomashefsky, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Thomashefsky works at Allen J Thomashefsky MD PC in Santa Barbara, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allen J Thomashefsky MD PC
    2320 Bath St Ste 313, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 962-2662

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Allen Thomashefsky, MD

  • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
  • 53 years of experience
  • English
  • 1659422327
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Allen Thomashefsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomashefsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Thomashefsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Thomashefsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Thomashefsky works at Allen J Thomashefsky MD PC in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Thomashefsky’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomashefsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomashefsky.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomashefsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomashefsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

