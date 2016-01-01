Dr. Allen Thomashefsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomashefsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Thomashefsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Thomashefsky, MD is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Allen J Thomashefsky MD PC2320 Bath St Ste 313, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 962-2662
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Allen Thomashefsky, MD
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1659422327
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomashefsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomashefsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomashefsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomashefsky.
