Overview

Dr. Allen Thach, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Thach works at Retina Consultants of Nevada/Cent in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.