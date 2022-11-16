Dr. Allen Terzian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terzian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Terzian, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Terzian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Terzian works at
Locations
Alliance Cancer Specialists1311 Bristol Pike Ste 100, Bensalem, PA 19020 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He always discuss & answers all questions that I have . I truly believe that I wouldn't have the results I have if it wasn't for Dr. Terzian.
About Dr. Allen Terzian, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1548375967
Education & Certifications
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terzian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terzian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Terzian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terzian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terzian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terzian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.