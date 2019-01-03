Dr. Allen Teman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Teman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
He saved my life and diagnosed me with a rare brain tumor. I won't go to anyone else.
About Dr. Allen Teman, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- N Shore University Hosp/Cornell
- Booth Meml Med Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- City College of New York
- Neurology
Dr. Teman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teman accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teman has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Teman speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Teman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teman.
