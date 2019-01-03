Overview

Dr. Allen Teman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Teman works at Central Med Plaza in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.