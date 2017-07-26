Overview

Dr. Allen Strasberger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kaneohe, HI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Strasberger works at Pacific Plastic Surgery Inc in Kaneohe, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.