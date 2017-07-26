Dr. Allen Strasberger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strasberger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Strasberger, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Strasberger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kaneohe, HI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.
Locations
Pacific Plastic Surgery Inc.46-001 Kamehameha Hwy, Kaneohe, HI 96744 Directions (808) 735-7681
Hospital Affiliations
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent excellent Doctor He is wonder full in everything He did on me. I highly recommend Dr Allen Strasberger
About Dr. Allen Strasberger, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1063519965
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital
- Wayne State Univ Som
