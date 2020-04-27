See All Psychiatrists in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Allen Solomon, MD

Psychiatry
4 (9)
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Allen Solomon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Dr. Solomon works at Behavioral Health Associates PC in Chattanooga, TN.

Locations

  1. 1
    Behavioral Health Associates P C.
    Behavioral Health Associates P C.
    6216 Airpark Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37421
    (423) 899-0024
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dr Solomon's the best dr I have ever dealt with. He explains everything so you could understand the treatment he is giving you. Everytime I needed him after hours or on the weekends his call back was probably 10-15 minutes. I'm so glad I found him. He has made my mental state so much better
    — Apr 27, 2020
    About Dr. Allen Solomon, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922083971
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • U Tenn Chattanooga Unit
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
