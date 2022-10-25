Dr. Allen Soffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Soffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Allen Soffer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Barnes Jewish Hospital, Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital, Christian Hospital and Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
The Heart Health Center, LLC450 N New Ballas Rd Ste 270, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 991-6969
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soffer?
Awesome doctor??
About Dr. Allen Soffer, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1265425250
Education & Certifications
- Cardiology - Jewish Hospital-Washington University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine - Jewish Hospital-Washington University School of Medicine
- Jewish Hosp/Wash U
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
- Emory University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Soffer works at
