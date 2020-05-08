Dr. Allen Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Singer, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Singer, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine.
Locations
Sara J Dorison MD PA7800 SW 57th Ave Ste 200, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 279-9313
Ratings & Reviews
Best psychiatrist I have ever met. Caring, down-to-earth, very insightful, always worth the visit. I get a lot out of seeing him. A wise and good soul.
About Dr. Allen Singer, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cambridge Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Singer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singer.
