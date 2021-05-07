Dr. Allen Silanee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silanee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Silanee, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Silanee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Uhealth Tower.
Locations
National Health Laboratories Inc710 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33139 Directions (305) 538-8835Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
North Miami Office11645 Biscayne Blvd Ste 100, Miami, FL 33181 Directions (305) 538-8835
Beverly Press Center1221 71st St, Miami Beach, FL 33141 Directions (305) 538-8835Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Uhealth Tower
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Silanee is an excellent doctor!!! He saved me after going through several other doctors who went wrong with me. He discovered my endometriosis and made my surgery super successful. Great experience with him!
About Dr. Allen Silanee, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1164417317
Education & Certifications
- St John Hospital Medical Center
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silanee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silanee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silanee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silanee has seen patients for C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silanee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Silanee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silanee.
