Dr. Allen Sherwood, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ooltewah, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Sherwood works at CHI Memorial Family Practice Associates - Ooltewah in Ooltewah, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

