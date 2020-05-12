Overview

Dr. Allen Seftel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.



Dr. Seftel works at Cooper Surgical Care at Marlton in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.