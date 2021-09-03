Dr. Allen Schreiber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schreiber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Schreiber, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Schreiber, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Schreiber works at
Locations
Schreiber Clinic8200 E Belleview Ave Ste 326C, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 963-0070
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schreiber is different from many other doctors as he does not present a "Pollyanna" approach in discussing your condition. I like the up front diagnose approach without sugarcoating. For 30 years he has been my Doctor and the promptness which I can get an appointment, the precise diagnosis given and his caring attitude are all appreciated. He has bulldozed diagnostic service providers for me so that I can get promptly treated for some serious disease issues.
About Dr. Allen Schreiber, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1710088687
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
