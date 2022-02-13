Dr. Allen Sapadin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sapadin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Sapadin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Allen Sapadin, MD is a Dermatologist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Allen N. Sapadin, MD, PC370 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 525-0057
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Dr. Sapadin treated my father for skin rash known as lichen planus. The disease caused a very serious inflammation with bumps all over his body. The first dermatologist was unable to cure him and he was hospitalized and prescribed with high doses of steroid. The steroid helped temporarily but the rash recurred with greater severity and the steroid caused ulcer and my father was hospitalized again. We were fortunate to find Dr. Sapadin and he was able to use alternative medication combined with light therapy. The treatment was safe and this is especially helpful because my father is also a cancer patient and his body is fragile. After 6 months under Dr. Sapadin's care, my father has fully recovered and it's not an overstatement that Dr. Sapadin has saved my father's life. We are so grateful for his knowledge, genuine care and dedication. It's a miracle.
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- 1568570661
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Dermatology
