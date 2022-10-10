Overview

Dr. Allen Samuels, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Fountain Hill, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot.



Dr. Samuels works at East Penn Rheumatology Assocs in Fountain Hill, PA with other offices in Erie, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.