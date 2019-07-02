See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Idaho Falls, ID
Dr. Allen Salem, MD

Pulmonary Disease
2.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Allen Salem, MD is a Pulmonologist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Idaho Falls Community Hospital and Mountain View Hospital.

Dr. Salem works at Idaho Falls Pulmonary Sleep in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Idaho Center for Sleep
    2330 Desoto St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 552-4909
  2. 2
    Idaho Falls Pulmonary Sleep
    2351 Coronado St, Idaho Falls, ID 83404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 552-4909

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Idaho Falls Community Hospital
  • Mountain View Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Cough

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (21)
    About Dr. Allen Salem, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992797088
    Education & Certifications

    • U South Fla
    • U South Fla
    • U South Fla
    • G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
    • Vanderbilt University
    • Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
