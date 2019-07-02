Overview

Dr. Allen Salem, MD is a Pulmonologist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Idaho Falls Community Hospital and Mountain View Hospital.



Dr. Salem works at Idaho Falls Pulmonary Sleep in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Shortness of Breath, Wheezing and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.