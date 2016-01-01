Overview

Dr. Allen Rubin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina.



Dr. Rubin works at Practice in Lakewood, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA and Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

