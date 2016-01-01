See All Vascular Surgeons in Lakewood, WA
Dr. Allen Rubin, MD

Vascular Surgery
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Allen Rubin, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, WA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina.

Dr. Rubin works at Practice in Lakewood, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA and Gig Harbor, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Vascular Associates at St. Clare
    11311 Bridgeport Way SW Ste 309, Lakewood, WA 98499 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 382-8540
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Franciscan Vascular Associates at St. Joseph
    1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 382-8540
  3. 3
    Franciscan Vascular Associates at St. Anthony
    11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 382-8540

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Ratings & Reviews
2.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Allen Rubin, MD

  • Vascular Surgery
  • 32 years of experience
  • English
  • 1942422977
Education & Certifications

  • Walter Reed Army Med Ctr
  • Eisenhower Army Med Ctr
  • Eisenhower Army Med Ctr
Medical Education
  • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina
