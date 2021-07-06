Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen Rosen, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Rosen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and University Hospital.
Dr. Rosen works at
Locations
The Plastic Surgery Group37 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 233-1933Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Four months ago I made what for some people would be a risky decision, and booked an appointment with Dr Rosen without any family or friends recommendation. I found the doctor online. I was looking for a tummy tuck with the shortest possible recovery time, since for my work I can't take many weeks off. I had my drainless-painless abdominoplasty done 4 weeks ago. I can't say enough good things about Dr Rosen and his entire team. They are all excellent professionals and take care of every single detail to make you feel safe and have the best experience while under their care and after you go home. Using an app, I always have access to contact the doctor, even after office hours. That gave me peace of mind. I am so happy with my results so far!. I recommend Dr Rosen, he is a caring and professional plastic surgeon.
About Dr. Allen Rosen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659485159
Education & Certifications
- Colum Presby Med Center
- New York Presbyterian - Weill Cornell
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
