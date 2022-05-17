See All Podiatrists in Norman, OK
Dr. Allen Rohde, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Allen Rohde, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norman, OK. 

Dr. Rohde works at Ankle & Foot Clinics of Norman in Norman, OK with other offices in Weatherford, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ankle & Foot Clinic of Norman
    817 24th Ave Nw, Norman, OK 73069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 329-3929
  2. 2
    Allen Lee Rohde Dpm
    402 N Washington St, Weatherford, OK 73096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 772-1434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Norman Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Allen Rohde, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578562476
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Rohde, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rohde has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rohde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rohde has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rohde on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohde. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohde.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

