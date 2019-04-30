Dr. Allen Richmond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richmond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Richmond, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Richmond, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Allen C. Richmond, M.D., P.C.3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 302, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions (215) 824-1717
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Richmond performed my cataract surgery with excellent results. His staff provided follow up service and answered all my questions and concerns.
About Dr. Allen Richmond, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1902879232
Education & Certifications
- Scheie Eye Inst University Pa|USPHS Hosp
- Ny Med Metro Hosp
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richmond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richmond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richmond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richmond has seen patients for Floaters and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richmond on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Richmond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richmond.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richmond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richmond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.