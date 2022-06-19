See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Little Rock, AR
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Allen Redding, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport.

Dr. Redding works at Dr. Heath Showalter in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

    CHI St. Vincent Hospitalist
    10001 Lile Dr, Little Rock, AR 72205
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Dyslipidemia
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Female Infertility
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Hashimoto's Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hypothyroidism
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Proteinuria
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Thyroid Cyst
Abnormal Thyroid
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Insufficiency
Cholesterol Screening
Cushing's Syndrome
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Gynecomastia
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Iodine Deficiency
Lipedema
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteomalacia
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Rickets
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Subacute Thyroiditis
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Conn's Syndrome
Craniopharyngioma
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gestational Diabetes
Hungry Bone Syndrome
Hyperkalemia
Klinefelter Syndrome
Lipoprotein Disorders
Male Infertility
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Pheochromocytoma
Potassium Deficiency
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Secondary Hypertension
Symptomatic Menopause

Ratings & Reviews
4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(2)
Jun 19, 2022
I have been a patient with Dr. Redding since 1998. He listens and evaluates the blood work, but the biggest thing is he listens to what is and is not working with you. He works with you and makes the best decisions based on you and what is affecting you. I am so glad my pcp at the time of my issue recommended me to him, especially since my thyroid is gone and this is a lifetime issue. I recommend him to anyone with thyroid issues.
Sylvia Landers — Jun 19, 2022
About Dr. Allen Redding, MD

Specialties
  Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Years of Experience
  34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1538197256
Education & Certifications

Residency
  Med College Of Virginia Hospital
Medical Education
  Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport
Board Certifications
  Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Allen Redding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redding is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Redding has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Redding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Redding works at Dr. Heath Showalter in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Redding's profile.

Dr. Redding has seen patients for Lipid Disorders, Hyperlipidemia and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redding on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Redding. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redding.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Redding, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Redding appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

