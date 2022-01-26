Dr. Allen Raphael, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raphael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Raphael, DPM
Overview
Dr. Allen Raphael, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Village Podiatry Centers- Smyrna3200 Highlands Pkwy SE Ste 100, Smyrna, GA 30082 Directions (770) 319-5502
-
2
Wellstar Cobb Wound Treatment1605 Mulkey Rd # 2, Austell, GA 30106 Directions (770) 732-3590
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
My visits are always timely, and handled with the utmost care & concern. I am very satisfied with his level of knowledge and care.
About Dr. Allen Raphael, DPM
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University College Medicine, Richmond
