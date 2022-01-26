See All Podiatrists in Smyrna, GA
Dr. Allen Raphael, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Allen Raphael, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.

Dr. Raphael works at Village Podiatry Centers in Smyrna, GA with other offices in Austell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Village Podiatry Centers- Smyrna
    3200 Highlands Pkwy SE Ste 100, Smyrna, GA 30082
  2
    Wellstar Cobb Wound Treatment
    1605 Mulkey Rd # 2, Austell, GA 30106

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunionette
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot
Flat Foot
Foot and Ankle Disorders
Foot and Ankle Injuries
Foot Conditions
Foot Deformities
Foot Fracture
Foot Injuries
Foot Sprain
Fracture
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care
Heel Pain
Ingrown Toenail
Sports Injuries
Stress Fracture of Foot
Ulcer of Foot
Warts
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot
Wound Care and Management
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Allen Raphael, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1770539801
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • University College Medicine, Richmond
