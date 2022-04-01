Overview

Dr. Allen Pettee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pettee works at Greater Rochester Neurology in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.