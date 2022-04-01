Dr. Allen Pettee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pettee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Pettee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allen Pettee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pettee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Greater Rochester Neurology2101 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 1, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 546-3265
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pettee?
Dr Pettee I had severe shingles pain in one forearm. No other knew how to treat it. Dr. Pettee knew it was a reaction to a defective shingles vaccine. He had a composting pharmacist make a special topical treatment. Dr. Pettee is very caring, very thorough, n very knowledgeable. I feel grateful having him as my doctor M.Mosher
About Dr. Allen Pettee, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1780671511
Education & Certifications
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Case Western Res University
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pettee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pettee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pettee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pettee works at
Dr. Pettee has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Essential Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pettee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Pettee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pettee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pettee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pettee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.