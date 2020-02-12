Dr. Ozeran has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen Ozeran, DO
Overview
Dr. Allen Ozeran, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8200 Wilshire Blvd Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 625-3224
The Right Pharmacy Inc515 E Las Olas Blvd Ste 120, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Directions (310) 625-3224
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Felt happy with care. Not sure why bad reviews. I liked him.
About Dr. Allen Ozeran, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1346525128
Frequently Asked Questions
