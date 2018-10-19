Overview

Dr. Allen Morgan, MD is a Fertility Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Fertility Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University, Dr N Reyes Med Fndn Inst Of Med and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Morgan works at Morgan Fertility and Reproductive Medicine in Edison, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ and Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.