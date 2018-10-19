See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Edison, NJ
Dr. Allen Morgan, MD

Fertility Medicine
4.5 (163)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Allen Morgan, MD is a Fertility Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Fertility Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University, Dr N Reyes Med Fndn Inst Of Med and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Morgan works at Morgan Fertility and Reproductive Medicine in Edison, NJ with other offices in Lakewood, NJ and Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Morgan Fertility and Reproductive Medicine
    2 State Route 27 Ste 311B, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 363-4777
  2. 2
    Morgan Fertility and Reproductive Medicine
    475 Highway 70 Ste 201, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 363-4777
  3. 3
    Morgan Fertility and Reproductive Medicine - Englewood, NJ
    106 Grand Ave Ste 400, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 363-4777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Community Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
  • Ocean University Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Endometrial Disorders
Assisted Reproductive Technique
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Endometrial Disorders

Treatment frequency



Assisted Reproductive Technique Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometrial Disorders Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Irregular Periods Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma Chevron Icon
Leiomyoma, Hereditary Multiple, of Skin Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Non-Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ovulatory Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Premature Ovarian Failure Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Reproductive Endocrinology Disorders Chevron Icon
Stage 4 Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Tubal Block Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Guardian
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Locals (any local)
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 163 ratings
    Patient Ratings (163)
    5 Star
    (146)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 19, 2018
    Dr. Morgan's staff was amazing throughout the whole process. They were always friendly and eager to help.
    Specialties

    Specialties
    Fertility Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1093875965
    NPI Number
    Fellowship

    Fellowship
    University Ky College Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    Jersey City Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Far Eastern University, Dr N Reyes Med Fndn Inst Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Columbia University
    Undergraduate School

