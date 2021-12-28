See All Urologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Allen Morey, MD

Urology
4.3 (23)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Allen Morey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Texas Health Frisco.

Dr. Morey works at Internal Medicine Subspecialties Clinic in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Balanoposthitis and Peyronie's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Heart and Vascular Center
    2001 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-8765
  2. 2
    Ut Southwestern Frisco
    12500 Dallas Pkwy Fl 3, Frisco, TX 75033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 604-9170
  3. 3
    Ut Southwestern Medical Center
    1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 633-5555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Frisco

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Incontinence
Balanoposthitis
Peyronie's Disease
Urinary Incontinence
Balanoposthitis
Peyronie's Disease

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 28, 2021
    Thank you Dr. Morey. You are the best. Your students are as fortunate as your patients to have you. You have my lasting gratitude and I will always be thankful that you were there when I needed you.
    Donald Mackenzie — Dec 28, 2021
    About Dr. Allen Morey, MD

    Urology
    36 years of experience
    English
    1972578755
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

