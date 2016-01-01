Dr. Allen Massihi, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Massihi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Massihi, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allen Massihi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Dr. Massihi works at
Locations
-
1
Lpr Podiatry Inc.311 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-9912
- 2 43839 15th St W Ste 108, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 726-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Massihi?
About Dr. Allen Massihi, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Armenian and Persian
- 1780606764
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Massihi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massihi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massihi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massihi works at
Dr. Massihi has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massihi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Massihi speaks Armenian and Persian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Massihi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massihi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massihi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massihi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.