Dr. Allen Masry, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Masry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Laurel Springs, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Medicine/Dentistry
Dr. Masry works at
Locations
1
Harmony Bay Wellness1387 Chews Landing Rd, Laurel Springs, NJ 08021 Directions (856) 955-1441Monday8:30am - 9:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 9:00pmThursday8:30am - 9:00pmFriday8:30am - 9:00pmSaturday8:30am - 9:00pm
2
Harmony Bay Wellness36 Kresson Rd Ste D, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Directions (856) 955-1441Monday8:30am - 9:00pmTuesday8:30am - 9:00pmWednesday8:30am - 9:00pmThursday8:30am - 9:00pmFriday8:30am - 9:00pmSaturday8:30am - 9:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Masry actually cares about his clientele. He cares about ones life and treatments . I can’t say that about other drs in the area
About Dr. Allen Masry, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1396779054
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine/Dentistry
- Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic
- St Francis Medical Center
- Addiction Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masry works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Masry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masry.
