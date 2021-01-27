See All Psychiatrists in Laurel Springs, NJ
Dr. Allen Masry, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Allen Masry, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Laurel Springs, NJ. They completed their fellowship with University of Medicine/Dentistry

Dr. Masry works at Harmony Bay Wellness in Laurel Springs, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Harmony Bay Wellness
    1387 Chews Landing Rd, Laurel Springs, NJ 08021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 955-1441
    Monday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
  2. 2
    Harmony Bay Wellness
    36 Kresson Rd Ste D, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 955-1441
    Monday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 9:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Behavior Therapy
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Behavior Therapy

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Allen Masry, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396779054
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Medicine/Dentistry
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Western Psychiatric Institute and Clinic
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Francis Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Masry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Masry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Masry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Masry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

