Dr. Allen Lu, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (27)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Allen Lu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in City of Industry, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital, Placentia-Linda Hospital, Providence St. Jude Medical Center and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Lu works at Champaign Dental Group in City of Industry, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scosi Orthopedics Inc.
    18575 Gale Ave Ste 278, City of Industry, CA 91748 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 525-8822

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • PIH Health Whittier Hospital
  • Placentia-Linda Hospital
  • Providence St. Jude Medical Center
  • Whittier Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net of California
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 22, 2021
    Dr. Lu is honest & helpful with all of his wisdom & knowledge. There’s a reason that he comes so very highly recommended in his craft. I look forward to having Dr. Lu take care of my knee replacement surgery.
    Barrie Eget — Nov 22, 2021
    About Dr. Allen Lu, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003839846
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • David Geffen, UCLA School Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Rochester, Strong Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Riverside
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lu works at Champaign Dental Group in City of Industry, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lu’s profile.

    Dr. Lu has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

