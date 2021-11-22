Dr. Allen Lu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Lu, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Lu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in City of Industry, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with PIH Health Whittier Hospital, Placentia-Linda Hospital, Providence St. Jude Medical Center and Whittier Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Scosi Orthopedics Inc.18575 Gale Ave Ste 278, City of Industry, CA 91748 Directions (714) 525-8822
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Whittier Hospital
- Placentia-Linda Hospital
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
- Whittier Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lu is honest & helpful with all of his wisdom & knowledge. There’s a reason that he comes so very highly recommended in his craft. I look forward to having Dr. Lu take care of my knee replacement surgery.
About Dr. Allen Lu, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1003839846
Education & Certifications
- David Geffen, UCLA School Of Medicine
- University Of Rochester, Strong Memorial Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- University of California, Riverside
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lu has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lu.
