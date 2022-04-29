Overview

Dr. Allen Liu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Banner Estrella Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Liu works at Arizona Center for Hand to Shoulder Surgery in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.