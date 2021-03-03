Overview

Dr. Allen Lifton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Lifton works at ALLEN MICHAEL LIFTON MD PA in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.