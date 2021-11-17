Dr. Allen Kuo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Kuo, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Kuo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA.
Locations
Laguna Hills Outpatient Facility24022 Calle de la Plata Ste 500, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (877) 430-7337Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He is very professional, and made feel that I had known him all of my life.
About Dr. Allen Kuo, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuo has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
