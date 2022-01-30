See All Psychiatrists in Barrington, IL
Dr. Allen Kuo, DO

Psychiatry
4 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Allen Kuo, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Barrington, IL. 

Dr. Kuo works at Stephen Borgman, LCPC, Barrington, IL in Barrington, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Serenitynp Inc
    18-2 E Dundee Rd Ste 140, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 737-5277
    Tuesday
    6:00pm - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00pm - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 30, 2022
    I have known him and worked with him since many years ago when I was suffering from a very toxic work environment--Motorola. He told me I was not alone. He had many patients from the same company. Before that initial visit, I had seen many psychologists and psychiatrists and found them all lacking in one area or another--one in Arizona even waved a "magic wand" whenever she wanted to validate a point. With Dr. Kuo I know I will get an effective treatment. He works at Selah, which in Hebrew means "listen", and does just that. I really admire his professionalism, understanding, and caring.
    — Jan 30, 2022
    About Dr. Allen Kuo, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255308565
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lutheran General Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Wheaton College, Wheaton Il.
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Kuo, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuo works at Stephen Borgman, LCPC, Barrington, IL in Barrington, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kuo’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

