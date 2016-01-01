Overview

Dr. Allen Korte, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lincoln, NE. They completed their residency with General Practice Residency At Methodist Hospital and Madison General Hospital



Dr. Korte works at Korte Family Dentistry in Lincoln, NE with other offices in Spanish Fork, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.