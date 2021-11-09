See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Salinas, CA
Dr. Allen King, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Allen King, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Salinas, CA. They completed their fellowship with Stanford Med Center

Dr. King works at Diabetes Care Center in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypoglycemia, Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Diabetes Care Center
    1260 S Main St Ste 101, Salinas, CA 93901 (831) 769-9355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
  • Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypoglycemia
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Delta Health System
    • EBMS
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • State Farm
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • Western Growers Insurance Services

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 09, 2021
    Dr. King is an international lecturer on the topic of diabetes and is considered by many to be the best at least in Monterey county.
    John W Voris — Nov 09, 2021
    About Dr. Allen King, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649253048
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford Med Center
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. King has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. King has seen patients for Hypoglycemia, Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

