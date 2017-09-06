Dr. Allen Kern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Kern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allen Kern, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.
Dr. Kern works at
Locations
Hunterdon Urological Assoc121 State Route 31 Ste 1200, Flemington, NJ 08822 Directions (908) 237-4105
Hospital Affiliations
- Hunterdon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Kern for more than 10 years, and I highly recommend him. He takes the time to sit and talk with you, answering all your questions in a straightforward manner. He has also performed several procedures on me, and has acted with utmost professionalism.
About Dr. Allen Kern, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770584823
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Rutgers Med Sch
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kern has seen patients for Painful Urination (Dysuria), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kern speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kern.
