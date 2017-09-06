Overview

Dr. Allen Kern, MD is an Urology Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. Kern works at HUNTERDON UROLOGICAL ASSOC in Flemington, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.