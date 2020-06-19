Dr. Allen Kent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Kent, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Kent, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth.
Locations
Fort Worth Office800 12th Ave Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 332-5591Wednesday1:30pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Kent and his staff has been very pleasant. I haven't experienced this kind of care, professionalism in a while. Not to mention the instant pain relief to one area in my procedure. I’m still in recovery mode- but doing well! It’s such a BLESSING to have a caring and kind physician. I’m impressed each time that i see Dr. Kent walk with his patients after a visit to checkout. A big shout out to the Baylor Surgical staff for the organization and kindness.
About Dr. Allen Kent, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831167733
Education & Certifications
- University Texas Health Science Center
- Hermann Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kent has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kent accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kent has seen patients for Joint Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kent speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.