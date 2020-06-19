Overview

Dr. Allen Kent, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth.



Dr. Kent works at Precision Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.