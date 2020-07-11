Dr. Allen Kamrava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamrava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Kamrava, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Kamrava, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.
Locations
Brendan Boland MD Inc9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 207, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (424) 279-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Olympia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Affiliated Health Funds
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- Care 1st Health Plan
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthCare Partners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Kamrava for a small amount of excess skin/skin tag earlier this week and I have nothing but good things to say about him. He was professional, knowledgeable, thorough, and kind. And most importantly, he fixed the issue! I’ve been dealing with this issue for a couple of years and the last surgeon I saw didn’t do that great of a job, so it has been such a relief to finally close this chapter, thanks to Dr. Kamrava.
About Dr. Allen Kamrava, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Kaiser Lamc General Surgery
- Temple University School of Medicine
- University of Los Angeles, California (UCLA)
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Kamrava has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamrava accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kamrava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kamrava has seen patients for Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamrava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kamrava speaks Persian, Persian and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamrava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamrava.
