Overview

Dr. Allen Kamrava, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.



Dr. Kamrava works at David P Magner, MD FACS in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.