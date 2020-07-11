See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Allen Kamrava, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Allen Kamrava, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Olympia Medical Center.

Dr. Kamrava works at David P Magner, MD FACS in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brendan Boland MD Inc
    9001 Wilshire Blvd Ste 207, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 279-8222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Olympia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anal Sphincter Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonic Atresia Chevron Icon
Colonic Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Colonic Inertia Chevron Icon
Colonic Malakoplakia Chevron Icon
Colonic Volvulus Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Internal Anal Sphincter Myopathy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intussusception Chevron Icon
Paralytic Ileus Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectal Diseases Chevron Icon
Rectal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Rectal-Colon Bleeding Chevron Icon
Rectocele Chevron Icon
Rectosigmoid Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Affiliated Health Funds
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthCare Partners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 11, 2020
    I saw Dr. Kamrava for a small amount of excess skin/skin tag earlier this week and I have nothing but good things to say about him. He was professional, knowledgeable, thorough, and kind. And most importantly, he fixed the issue! I’ve been dealing with this issue for a couple of years and the last surgeon I saw didn’t do that great of a job, so it has been such a relief to finally close this chapter, thanks to Dr. Kamrava.
    About Dr. Allen Kamrava, MD

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Persian, Persian and Spanish
    • 1548416555
    Education & Certifications

    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    • Kaiser Lamc General Surgery
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • University of Los Angeles, California (UCLA)
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Kamrava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamrava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kamrava has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kamrava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kamrava works at David P Magner, MD FACS in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kamrava’s profile.

    Dr. Kamrava has seen patients for Anal Fissure and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamrava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamrava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamrava.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamrava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamrava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

