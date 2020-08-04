Dr. Allen Kaisler-Meza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaisler-Meza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Kaisler-Meza, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Kaisler-Meza, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Cornell University|Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Kaisler-Meza works at
Locations
-
1
Rehab One Medical Group175 N Jackson Ave Ste 109, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 538-1465
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaisler-Meza?
I've been seeing Dr. Kaisler-Meza for many years, because of my chronic medical issues. Dr. Meza's very kind, he listens attentively, is incredibly knowledgeable and always takes time to help me navigate the multiple treatments I need. His staff is great too. They help me whenever I need a question answered, medications refilled or faxing my complicated medical forms. I highly recommend Dr. Meza to anyone looking for a trusted doctor and feel very grateful to have him on my team!!
About Dr. Allen Kaisler-Meza, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528093101
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
- Cornell University|Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaisler-Meza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaisler-Meza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaisler-Meza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaisler-Meza works at
Dr. Kaisler-Meza speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaisler-Meza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaisler-Meza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaisler-Meza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaisler-Meza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.