Dr. Allen Kaisler-Meza, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Allen Kaisler-Meza, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Cornell University|Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Kaisler-Meza works at Rehab One Medical Group in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Rehab One Medical Group
    175 N Jackson Ave Ste 109, San Jose, CA 95116 (408) 538-1465

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
  Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 04, 2020
    I've been seeing Dr. Kaisler-Meza for many years, because of my chronic medical issues. Dr. Meza's very kind, he listens attentively, is incredibly knowledgeable and always takes time to help me navigate the multiple treatments I need. His staff is great too. They help me whenever I need a question answered, medications refilled or faxing my complicated medical forms. I highly recommend Dr. Meza to anyone looking for a trusted doctor and feel very grateful to have him on my team!!
    — Aug 04, 2020
    About Dr. Allen Kaisler-Meza, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1528093101
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • STANFORD UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Santa Clara Valley Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Cornell University|Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Kaisler-Meza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaisler-Meza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaisler-Meza has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaisler-Meza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaisler-Meza works at Rehab One Medical Group in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kaisler-Meza’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaisler-Meza. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaisler-Meza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaisler-Meza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaisler-Meza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

