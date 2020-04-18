See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Leawood, KS
Dr. Allen Jetmore, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Allen Jetmore, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Jetmore works at Midwest Hemorrhoid Treatment Center in Leawood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Midwest Hemorrhoid Treatment Center
    11111 Nall Ave Ste 116, Leawood, KS 66211
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overland Park Regional Medical Center
  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
  • North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anal Fissure
Hemorrhoids

Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cenpatico Behavioral Health
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Family Health Partners
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HCA Midwest Comp Care
    • Healthcare USA
    • HealthPartners
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Missouri Care
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • New Directions Behavioral Health
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
    • Premier Group Insurance
    • Savility
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Apr 18, 2020
    My rectal area hurt like hell. It was getting worse. One of my co-workers recommended Dr. Allen Jetmore for me. It was a couple of hours drive, but it was worth it. Dr. Jetmore examined me and prescribed a special compound medication (ointment) which was made in Perry Compounding Pharmacy in the same city (Overland Park). I started applying this ointment to my rectal area, and literally in a couple of days the fissure in my anus started healing and the pain stopped. I felt a huge relief. He also discussed diet, stool softeners, fiber etc. with me. He said we should do everything possible to avoid surgery. Surgery will be the last option when nothing else helps. He puts all his heart and all his soul into his work. I will never forget his heart of gold and the warmth of his personality. Thank you, Doctor, for everything you do to relieve people's sufferings. Vincent Maloney
    Vincent Maloney — Apr 18, 2020
    About Dr. Allen Jetmore, MD

    Colorectal Surgery
    English
    1093725111
    Education & Certifications

    Ochsner Clinic
    Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Duke University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allen Jetmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jetmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jetmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jetmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jetmore works at Midwest Hemorrhoid Treatment Center in Leawood, KS. View the full address on Dr. Jetmore’s profile.

    Dr. Jetmore has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jetmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jetmore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jetmore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jetmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jetmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

