Dr. Allen Jetmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jetmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allen Jetmore, MD
Overview
Dr. Allen Jetmore, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health and St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Jetmore works at
Locations
-
1
Midwest Hemorrhoid Treatment Center11111 Nall Ave Ste 116, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 386-3116Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- HealthPartners
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jetmore?
My rectal area hurt like hell. It was getting worse. One of my co-workers recommended Dr. Allen Jetmore for me. It was a couple of hours drive, but it was worth it. Dr. Jetmore examined me and prescribed a special compound medication (ointment) which was made in Perry Compounding Pharmacy in the same city (Overland Park). I started applying this ointment to my rectal area, and literally in a couple of days the fissure in my anus started healing and the pain stopped. I felt a huge relief. He also discussed diet, stool softeners, fiber etc. with me. He said we should do everything possible to avoid surgery. Surgery will be the last option when nothing else helps. He puts all his heart and all his soul into his work. I will never forget his heart of gold and the warmth of his personality. Thank you, Doctor, for everything you do to relieve people's sufferings. Vincent Maloney
About Dr. Allen Jetmore, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1093725111
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Duke University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jetmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jetmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jetmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jetmore works at
Dr. Jetmore has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jetmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jetmore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jetmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jetmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jetmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.