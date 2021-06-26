Dr. Jeremias has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen Jeremias, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Allen Jeremias, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Roslyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Med Akad Dusseldorf and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Jeremias works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Interventional Group100 Port Washington Blvd Ste 105, Roslyn, NY 11576 Directions (516) 390-9640
-
2
Stonybrook Dialysis Clinic26 Research Way, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-0580
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jeremias?
I have been seeing Doctor Allen Jeremias for a few years and recently had a stent put in. With his knowledge, compassion and understanding and explanation of the procedure I knew that I was in very good hands. I also consider him to be an excellent doctor because his is patient and listens carefully to everything you say. Recently I was hospitalized for a non cardiac related condition I called Dr Jeremias and he came to see me every day I greatly appreciate it.
About Dr. Allen Jeremias, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1427138395
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Med Akad Dusseldorf
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jeremias accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeremias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeremias works at
Dr. Jeremias has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jeremias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeremias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeremias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeremias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeremias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.