See All Podiatric Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Allen Jacobs, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Allen Jacobs, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3 (17)
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Allen Jacobs, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital.

Dr. Jacobs works at Allen M Jacobs DPM & Associates in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatric Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nirali Shah, DPM
Dr. Nirali Shah, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Allen M. Jacobs & Associates Ltd. PC
    6400 Clayton Rd Ste 402, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 367-6545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Des Peres Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jacobs?

    May 18, 2020
    I saw Dr Jacobs after a botched surgery by another dr. He was helpful in alleviating my pain, I totally trust him.
    Rebecca Rumbolo — May 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Allen Jacobs, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Allen Jacobs, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jacobs to family and friends

    Dr. Jacobs' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jacobs

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Allen Jacobs, DPM.

    About Dr. Allen Jacobs, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023115177
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jacobs works at Allen M Jacobs DPM & Associates in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Jacobs’s profile.

    Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacobs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacobs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Allen Jacobs, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.