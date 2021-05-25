See All Ophthalmologists in Everett, PA
Ophthalmology
Dr. Allen Hu, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Everett, PA. They completed their residency with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Dr. Hu works at Cumberland Valley Retina Cons in Everett, PA with other offices in Cumberland, MD, Gettysburg, PA, Charles Town, WV, Chambersburg, PA, Hagerstown, MD, Martinsburg, WV and Germantown, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Macular Hole and Chronic Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Cumberland Valley Retina Cons
    311 Hospital Dr Ste 2, Everett, PA 15537
    Cumberland Valley Retina Cons
    625 Kent Ave Ste 304, Cumberland, MD 21502
    Cumberland Valley Retina Cons
    20 Expedition Trl Ste 205, Gettysburg, PA 17325
    Capitol Vein & Laser Centers
    710 Somerset Blvd Ste 103, Charles Town, WV 25414
    Cumberland Valley Retina Cons
    414 Epic Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17201
    Cumberland Valley Retina Consultants
    1150 Opal Ct, Hagerstown, MD 21740
    Fogle & Promersberger Pllc
    2002 Professional Ct, Martinsburg, WV 25401
    Quest Diagnostics
    2 Frederick St, Cumberland, MD 21502
    The Medical Eye Center
    12800 Middlebrook Rd Ste 2100, Germantown, MD 20874

  Meritus Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Hemorrhage
Macular Hole
Chronic Endophthalmitis

Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis of the Optic Nerve Chevron Icon
Scotoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scotoma
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Abscess Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Capital Blue Cross
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Geisinger Health Plan
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    UPMC

    May 25, 2021
    I am truley amazed with the expertise from Dr. HU! OMG . He corrected my eye problem and the process was wonderful. The nurses were absolutely wonderful and I laughed a lot. The anesthesiologist was comforting and so was Dr. Hu. Painless. Thanks to Dr. Sylvester at MyEyeDr at Gateway Dr. Chambersburg, I found this Dr. Thank you alllll for the professionalism, fun, ease, and comfort provided. Shawnna Burt
    Ophthalmology
    English, Chinese and Mandarin
    1235315268
    Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Scripps Mercy Hospital-San Diego
    Ophthalmology
    Dr. Allen Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Hu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Hu works at Cumberland Valley Retina Cons in Everett, PA with other offices in Cumberland, MD, Gettysburg, PA, Charles Town, WV, Chambersburg, PA, Hagerstown, MD, Martinsburg, WV and Germantown, MD. View the full addresses on Dr. Hu's profile.

    Dr. Hu has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Macular Hole and Chronic Endophthalmitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hu on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Hu speaks Chinese and Mandarin.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

