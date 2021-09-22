See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Marietta, GA
Dr. Allen Hoffman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Allen Hoffman, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Allen Hoffman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Hoffman works at Marietta Podiatry Group in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Direct Primary Care of Marietta
    165 Vann St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 225-2333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Wellstar Cobb Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Joint Pain
Abdominal Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Joint Pain

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Allen Hoffman, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1083606396
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Emory University School Of Med
Residency
Internship
  • U Fla Sch Med
Internship
Medical Education
  • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Allen Hoffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hoffman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hoffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hoffman works at Marietta Podiatry Group in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Hoffman’s profile.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoffman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoffman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

